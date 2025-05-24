Alouettes - Rouge et Noir

 Aller au contenu
Football
L’expansion, pas une priorité pour le nouveau commissaire de la LCF

le 24 mai 2025 19:14

Jean St-Onge
Jean-Philippe Bolduc
Stewart Johnston / La Presse canadienne (Photo d'archives)

Le nouveau commissaire de la Ligue canadienne de football, Stewart Johnston a été nommé il y a un mois.

S’il affirme souhaiter voir le football canadien prendre de l’expansion, Johnston précise que ce dossier n’est pas au sommet de sa liste de priorités.

«I would love a 10th team in this league. I would love an 11th team and a 12th team in this league. But it's not a top priority for me. I am not making expansion a priority. If we focus on entertainment, we will grow the game of football. And ultimately, I need to get to nine healthy franchises.»

Stewart Johnson

