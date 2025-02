Gain de 6-1 contre la Finlande

A TKACHUK GOAL 🗣️



Brady and Matthew Tkachuk appear on the scoresheet for the same goal as the USA makes it 5-1! #4Nations



🇺🇸: @espn & @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/S5tPrXCygm

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/PMzTOC8UgD