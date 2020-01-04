 12x12 close outline12x12 edit12x12 headphones12x12 headphones outline12x12 pause outline12x12 pause12x12 play outline12x12 play12x12 stop12x12 stop outline12x12 envelope12x12 video outline12x12 download outline12x12 share outline12x12 share12x12 caret up outline12x12 caret right outline12x12 caret left outline12x12 caret down outline16x16 arrow right16x16 arrow left16x16 back to top16x16 caret up16x16 caret right16x16 caret left16x16 caret down16x16 check16x16 clock16x16 download16x16 envelope16x16 heart16x16 headphones16x16 info16x16 map pointer16x16 music16x16 pause16x16 phone16x16 photo16x16 play16x16 print16x16 search16x16 stop16x16 share16x16 warning16x16 talk16x16 user16x16 overflow horizontal16x16 overflow vertical16x16 microphone16x16 arrow left outline16x16 arrow right outline16x16 caret down outline16x16 caret top outline16x16 caret left outline16x16 caret right outline16x16 calendar outline16x16 headphones outline16x16 info outline16x16 pause outline16x16 play outline16x16 stop outline16x16 user outline16x16 warning outline16x16 apple16x16 facebook16x16 google16x16 instagram16x16 rss16x16 twitter16x16 youtube16x16 maboutiqueradio16x16 cart16x16 thumbs down16x16 thumbs up16x16 volume down16x16 mute16x16 volume up16x16 close
Les trophées de la mi-saison de Dany Dubé et Martin McGuire

9:05

Martin et Dany remettent leurs trophées de mi-saison.

Alors que la moitié de la saison est maintenant chose du passé, notre descripteur Martin McGuire et notre analyste Dany Dubé ont remis leurs trophées honorifiques dans la LNH.

Voici les récipiendaires:

  • Le trophée Jack Adams:
    Rick Tocchet, Mike Sullivan, Craig Berube

  • Le trophée Hart:
    Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak

  • Le trophée Vezina:
    Tristan Jarry, Darcy Kuemper, Jordan Binnington

  • Le trophée Selke:
    Patrice Bergeron, Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Le trophée Bill Masterton:
    Zach Kassian

  • Le trophée Norris:
    John Carlson, Dougie Hamilton, Alex Pietrangelo

  • Le trophée Calder:
    Cale Makar, Victor Olofsson, Nick Suzuki

  • Trophée Maurice Richard:
    David Pastrnak

  • Trophée Art Ross:
    Connor McDavid
