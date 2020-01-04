Les trophées de la mi-saison de Dany Dubé et Martin McGuire

9:05
Alors que la moitié de la saison est maintenant chose du passé, notre descripteur Martin McGuire et notre analyste Dany Dubé ont remis leurs trophées honorifiques dans la LNH.
Voici les récipiendaires:
- Le trophée Jack Adams:
Rick Tocchet, Mike Sullivan, Craig Berube
- Le trophée Hart:
Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak
- Le trophée Vezina:
Tristan Jarry, Darcy Kuemper, Jordan Binnington
- Le trophée Selke:
Patrice Bergeron, Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jean-Gabriel Pageau
- Le trophée Bill Masterton:
Zach Kassian
- Le trophée Norris:
John Carlson, Dougie Hamilton, Alex Pietrangelo
- Le trophée Calder:
Cale Makar, Victor Olofsson, Nick Suzuki
- Trophée Maurice Richard:
David Pastrnak
- Trophée Art Ross:
Connor McDavid