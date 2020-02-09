92e cérémonie des Oscars | L'heure de vérité

Le tapis rouge est prêt et les votes sont comptabilisés; la 92e cérémonie des Oscars est célébrée en ce dimanche soir au Hollywood & Highland Center de Los Angeles.
Alors que les Oscars représentent l'honneur cinématographique par excellence sur la planète, l’événement est l’un des plus importants rendez-vous télévisuels de l’année, et ce, malgré les nombreuses critiques qui persistent autour de l’événement.
Pour une deuxième année consécutive, aucun animateur ne sera présent au cours de la soirée. De nombreuses célébrités sont toutefois attendues tout au long de la cérémonie afin de présenter chaque catégorie et quelques prestations artistiques sont aussi attendues.
Le film Joker de Todd Phillips est le film qui a obtenu le plus de nominations cette année alors qu’il compétitionnera pour l’obtention de 11 statuettes.
La liste complète des nominations
Meilleur film:
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleure réalisation:
- The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
- Joker (Todd Phillips)
- 1917 (Sam Mendes)
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong-Joon Ho)
Meilleur acteur:
- Antonio Banderas (Pain & Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Meilleure actrice:
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- René Zellweger (Judy)
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle:
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle:
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Push (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Meilleur scénario original:
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleur scénario adapté:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Meilleurs décors:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Parasite
Meilleurs costumes:
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Meilleurs maquillages & coiffures:
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Meilleure direction photo:
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Meilleur montage:
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbit
- Parasite
Meilleur mixage audio:
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood
Meilleur montage audio:
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
- Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleurs effets visuels:
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Lion King
- The Irishman
- 1917
- Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleure chanson originale:
- «I can’t let you throw yourself away» (Toy Story 4)
- «(I’m gonna) Love me again» (Rocketman)
- «I’m standing with you» (Breakthrough)
- «Into The Unknown» (Frozen II)
- «Stand Up» (Harriet)
Meilleure bande originale:
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Meilleur film étranger:
- Corpus Christi (Pologne)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Honeyland (Macédoine du Nord)
- Pain & Glory (Espagne)
- Parasite (Corée du Sud)
Meilleur film d’animation:
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- J’ai Perdu Mon Corps
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Meilleur documentaire:
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Meilleur court-métrage (fiction):
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
Meilleur court-métrage (animation):
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
Meilleur court-métrage (documentaire):
- In The Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run ChaCha