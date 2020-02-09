 12x12 close outline12x12 edit12x12 headphones12x12 headphones outline12x12 pause outline12x12 pause12x12 play outline12x12 play12x12 stop12x12 stop outline12x12 envelope12x12 video outline12x12 download outline12x12 share outline12x12 share12x12 caret up outline12x12 caret right outline12x12 caret left outline12x12 caret down outline16x16 arrow right16x16 arrow left16x16 back to top16x16 caret up16x16 caret right16x16 caret left16x16 caret down16x16 check16x16 clock16x16 download16x16 envelope16x16 heart16x16 headphones16x16 info16x16 map pointer16x16 music16x16 pause16x16 phone16x16 photo16x16 play16x16 print16x16 search16x16 stop16x16 share16x16 warning16x16 talk16x16 user16x16 overflow horizontal16x16 overflow vertical16x16 microphone16x16 arrow left outline16x16 arrow right outline16x16 caret down outline16x16 caret top outline16x16 caret left outline16x16 caret right outline16x16 calendar outline16x16 headphones outline16x16 info outline16x16 pause outline16x16 play outline16x16 stop outline16x16 user outline16x16 warning outline16x16 apple16x16 facebook16x16 google16x16 instagram16x16 rss16x16 twitter16x16 youtube16x16 maboutiqueradio16x16 cart16x16 thumbs down16x16 thumbs up16x16 volume down16x16 mute16x16 volume up16x16 close
  • Accueil
  • 92e cérémonie des Oscars | L'heure de vérité

92e cérémonie des Oscars | L'heure de vérité

92e cérémonie des Oscars | L'heure de véritéPhoto: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Le tapis rouge est prêt et les votes sont comptabilisés; la 92e cérémonie des Oscars est célébrée en ce dimanche soir au Hollywood & Highland Center de Los Angeles.

Alors que les Oscars représentent l'honneur cinématographique par excellence sur la planète, l’événement est l’un des plus importants rendez-vous télévisuels de l’année, et ce, malgré les nombreuses critiques qui persistent autour de l’événement.

Pour une deuxième année consécutive, aucun animateur ne sera présent au cours de la soirée. De nombreuses célébrités sont toutefois attendues tout au long de la cérémonie afin de présenter chaque catégorie et quelques prestations artistiques sont aussi attendues.

Le film Joker de Todd Phillips est le film qui a obtenu le plus de nominations cette année alors qu’il compétitionnera pour l’obtention de 11 statuettes.


La liste complète des nominations

Meilleur film:

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Meilleure réalisation:

  • The Irishman (Martin Scorsese)
  • Joker (Todd Phillips)
  • 1917 (Sam Mendes)
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
  • Parasite (Bong-Joon Ho)

Meilleur acteur:

  • Antonio Banderas (Pain & Glory)
  • Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)
  • Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
  • Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
  • Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Meilleure actrice:

  • Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
  • Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
  • Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
  • René Zellweger (Judy)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle:

  • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)
  • Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
  • Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
  • Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle:

  • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
  • Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
  • Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
  • Florence Push (Little Women)
  • Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Meilleur scénario original:

  • Knives Out
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Meilleur scénario adapté:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • The Two Popes

Meilleurs décors:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Parasite

Meilleurs costumes:

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Meilleurs maquillages & coiffures:

  • Bombshell
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Meilleure direction photo:

  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • The Lighthouse
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Meilleur montage:

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Parasite

Meilleur mixage audio:

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood

Meilleur montage audio:

  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Joker
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
  • Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleurs effets visuels:

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Lion King
  • The Irishman
  • 1917
  • Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleure chanson originale:

  • «I can’t let you throw yourself away» (Toy Story 4)
  • «(I’m gonna) Love me again» (Rocketman)
  • «I’m standing with you» (Breakthrough)
  • «Into The Unknown» (Frozen II)
  • «Stand Up» (Harriet)

Meilleure bande originale:

  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars, Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Meilleur film étranger:

  • Corpus Christi (Pologne)
  • Les Misérables (France)
  • Honeyland (Macédoine du Nord)
  • Pain & Glory (Espagne)
  • Parasite (Corée du Sud)

Meilleur film d’animation:

  • How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • J’ai Perdu Mon Corps
  • Klaus
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4

Meilleur documentaire:

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Meilleur court-métrage (fiction):

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbor’s Window
  • Saria

Meilleur court-métrage (animation):

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable

Meilleur court-métrage (documentaire):

  • In The Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run ChaCha
Musique
En direct de 18:00 à 00:00
1115
100
Votre version d'internet explorer est trop basse. Utilisez au moins la version 11 ou un navigateur récent comme Google Chrome.