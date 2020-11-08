Subaru Canada dévoile les prix de ses modèles Legacy et Outback 2021

In September 2019, we participated in two separate Subaru presentation: the Legacy sedan in British Columbia in the Yukon, and the Outback sedan-on-stilts in Alaska.
A mere year later, it’s hardly surprising that neither vehicle was going to undergo a major revision for 2021. However, Subaru did announce this week its pricing grid for the various trims of each model. Some of the mild modifications caught our attention - along with the price list, of course.
The main change involves the new Outdoor version introduced with the next-gen Outback last year. This year, that variant gets an improved off-road driving system. The new X-Mode system includes snow/gravel settings, as well as deep snow and mud settings to be able to cope with any type of surface. The Outback Outdoor version also now features a front camera, easy-to-clean rubber floor mats and a full-size spare tire, among other things.
LED directional headlights and rear seatbelt reminder are also now standard on all versions.
A minor change on models starting with the Touring version is that the heated steering wheel is now standard. A new colour, Bronze Sparkle Metallic, is added to the palette.
As far as prices are concerned, it reads as follows:
|Outback
|Model
|MSRP
|Convenience
|$30,995
|Touring
|$35,195
|Limited
|$39,195
|Premier
|$41,195
|Outdoor XT
|$39,295
|Limited XT
|$41,995
|Premier XT
|$43,995
|Legacy
|Model
|MSRP
|Convenience
|$26,695
|Touring
|$30,695
|Limited
|$34,495
|Premier
|$36,495
|Limited GT
|$37,395
|Premier GT
|$39,395