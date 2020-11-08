Subaru Canada dévoile les prix de ses modèles Legacy et Outback 2021

In September 2019, we participated in two separate Subaru presentation: the Legacy sedan in British Columbia in the Yukon, and the Outback sedan-on-stilts in Alaska.

A mere year later, it’s hardly surprising that neither vehicle was going to undergo a major revision for 2021. However, Subaru did announce this week its pricing grid for the various trims of each model. Some of the mild modifications caught our attention - along with the price list, of course.

The main change involves the new Outdoor version introduced with the next-gen Outback last year. This year, that variant gets an improved off-road driving system. The new X-Mode system includes snow/gravel settings, as well as deep snow and mud settings to be able to cope with any type of surface. The Outback Outdoor version also now features a front camera, easy-to-clean rubber floor mats and a full-size spare tire, among other things.

LED directional headlights and rear seatbelt reminder are also now standard on all versions.

A minor change on models starting with the Touring version is that the heated steering wheel is now standard. A new colour, Bronze Sparkle Metallic, is added to the palette.

As far as prices are concerned, it reads as follows:

Outback Model MSRP Convenience $30,995 Touring $35,195 Limited $39,195 Premier $41,195 Outdoor XT $39,295 Limited XT $41,995 Premier XT $43,995