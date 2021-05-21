Vins et chansons populaires au cinéma

  • Accueil
Le vendredi est toujours synonyme du vindredi - ou l'inverse - et, aujourd'hui, il est lié à des chansons populaires au grand écran.

L'animatrice Marie-Claude Lavallée, la sommelière Jessica Harnois et la chroniqueuse Caroline Legault partagent rires et plaisir.

1 - Sortez les fruits de mer! Calmars au menu.

Lyrarakis Assyrtiko 2020

Vin blanc | 750 ml | Grèce - Crète
1,4 g sucre - 18,80 $

2 - Salade de melon d’eau, rosé et vent printanier.

La Bonhomme Valencia
Rosé | 750 ml | Espagne - Côte Méditerranéenne

15,85 $

1,2 g de sucre - Monastrell 100 %

3 - Le Porc du Qc et ce vin rouge de la Grece est un match ideal!

Domaine Thymiopoulos - Jeunes Vignes de Xinomavro Naoussa 2019 - Vin rouge | 750 ml | Grèce

18,60 $

Naoussa macedoine - Xinomavro 100 % - 3 g sucre

4 - Vin espagnol + burger aux porcinis

Emilio Valerio - Laderas de Montejurra Navarra 2017
Vin rouge | 750 ml | Espagne - Vallée de l'Ebre

Garnacha tintorera 60 %, Merlot 17 %, Cabernet sauvignon 15 %, Tempranillo 8 %

18,20 $

Musique

Survivor - Eye of the Tiger (Rocky III)

The Rightgeous Brothers - Unchained Melody (Ghost)

Abba - Mamma Mia (Mamma Mia)

Adele - Skyfall (Skyfall)

Irene Cara - What a Feeling (Flashdance)

Berlin - Take My Breath Away (Top Gun) 

Will SmithMen in Black (Men In Black)

Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Titanic)

Kenny Loggins - Footloose (Footloose)

Urge Overkill - Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon (Pulp Fiction)

Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (The Bodygard)

Eminen - Lose Yourself (8 Milles)

Olivia Newtown-John et John Travolta - You’re the One That I Want (Grease)

 

