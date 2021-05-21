Vins et chansons populaires au cinéma

16:37
Le vendredi est toujours synonyme du vindredi - ou l'inverse - et, aujourd'hui, il est lié à des chansons populaires au grand écran.
L'animatrice Marie-Claude Lavallée, la sommelière Jessica Harnois et la chroniqueuse Caroline Legault partagent rires et plaisir.
1 - Sortez les fruits de mer! Calmars au menu.
Lyrarakis Assyrtiko 2020
Vin blanc | 750 ml | Grèce - Crète
1,4 g sucre - 18,80 $
2 - Salade de melon d’eau, rosé et vent printanier.
La Bonhomme Valencia
Rosé | 750 ml | Espagne - Côte Méditerranéenne
15,85 $
1,2 g de sucre - Monastrell 100 %
3 - Le Porc du Qc et ce vin rouge de la Grece est un match ideal!
Domaine Thymiopoulos - Jeunes Vignes de Xinomavro Naoussa 2019 - Vin rouge | 750 ml | Grèce
18,60 $
Naoussa macedoine - Xinomavro 100 % - 3 g sucre
4 - Vin espagnol + burger aux porcinis
Emilio Valerio - Laderas de Montejurra Navarra 2017
Vin rouge | 750 ml | Espagne - Vallée de l'Ebre
Garnacha tintorera 60 %, Merlot 17 %, Cabernet sauvignon 15 %, Tempranillo 8 %
18,20 $
Musique
Survivor - Eye of the Tiger (Rocky III)
The Rightgeous Brothers - Unchained Melody (Ghost)
Abba - Mamma Mia (Mamma Mia)
Adele - Skyfall (Skyfall)
Irene Cara - What a Feeling (Flashdance)
Berlin - Take My Breath Away (Top Gun)
Will Smith - Men in Black (Men In Black)
Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Titanic)
Kenny Loggins - Footloose (Footloose)
Urge Overkill - Girl You’ll Be A Woman Soon (Pulp Fiction)
Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (The Bodygard)
Eminen - Lose Yourself (8 Milles)
Olivia Newtown-John et John Travolta - You’re the One That I Want (Grease)