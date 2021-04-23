Vindredi Groovy | Vins des États-Unis et musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars

  • Accueil
Par 98.5

Vindredi Groovy avec Catherine Beauchamp et Jessica Harnois : Les Oscars

16:48

VINDREDI

MUSIQUE OSCARSÉE & VINS AMÉRICAINS 

*(année oscarisée)

 

MUSIQUE 

La Magicien d’Oz : Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow (1940)

 

The Man Who Knew Too Much: Doris Day - Whatever Will Be (1957)

 

Brakfeast at Tifanny’s: Audrey Hepburn - Moon River (1962)

 

VIN

Avec vos sushis …

Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Washington State

White wine | 750 ml | United States Washington

$17.00

15 g sucre/litre

https://www.saq.com/en/11629787?q=Kung+fu+girl

 

MUSIQUE 

The Way We Were : Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were (1974)

Fame: Irene Cara - Fame (1981)

Flashdance: Irene Cara - What a Feeling (1984)

Top gun: Berlin - Take My Breath Away (1987)

 

VIN 

Avec le mac & cheese.

Sebastiani Chardonnay Sonoma County 2018

Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie

18,50 $

https://www.saq.com/fr/11089864

 

MUSIQUE 

Dirty Dancing: Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes  - (I've Had) The Time of My Life (1988)

Philadelphia : Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (1994)

La Belle et la Bête: Céline Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty and the Beast (1992)

Titanic: Celine  Dion - My Heart Will Go On (1998)

Le Roi Lion: Elton John - Can You Feel the Love Tonight (1995)

VIN 

Grillades savoureuses 

McManis Cabernet-Sauvignon

Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie

Cabernet-sauvignon 95 %, Petit verdot 5 %

18,80 $

7 g sucre/litre

https://www.saq.com/fr/13088101

 

 

MUSIQUE 


 

8 Mile : Eminem - Lose Yourself (2003)

Skyfall: Adele  - Skyfall (2013)

 

VIN 

Steak tomahawk avec la touche de sel? Essayez-le avec ce top Zin épicé 

Terre Rouge Easton Amador County Zinfandel 2014

Red wine | 750 ml | United States California

$29.00

5,1 g sucre/litre

 

https://www.saq.com/en/897132

 

MUSIQUE 

Rocketman: Elton John & Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (2020)

A Star is Born: Lady gaga & Bradley Cooper  - Shalow (2019)

 

Détails

Avec Patrick Lagacé Dans Le Québec maintenant

C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy avec une édition de vins des États-Unis et de musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars!

Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.

Vins

1- Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Washington State

Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Washington
17,00 $ - 15 g sucre/litre
Pour vos «sushis» ca vous prend ce vin!

2- Sebastiani Chardonnay Sonoma County 2018

Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
18,50 $
Vous aimez le mac & cheese? Accompagnez-le d’un chardo délicieux, riche et boisé

3- McManis Cabernet-Sauvignon

Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
Cabernet-sauvignon 95 %, Petit verdot 5 %
18,80 $ - 7 g sucre/litre
Grillades savoureuses = vin juteux!
Juicy c’est le mot!

4- Terre Rouge Easton Amador County Zinfandel 2014

Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
29,00 $ - 5,1 g sucre/litre
Steak tomahawk avec la touche de sel? Essayez-le avec ce top Zin épicé


Musique (*année de l'Oscar)

Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow (1940)

Doris Day - Whatever Will Be (1957)

Audrey Hepburn - Moon River (1962)

Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were (1974)

Irene Cara - Fame (1981)

Irene Cara - Flashdance... What a Feeling (1984)

Berlin - Take My Breath Away (1987)

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - (I've Had) The Time of My Life (1988)

Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (1994)

Céline Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty and the Beast (1992)

Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (1998)

Elton John - Can You Feel the Love Tonight (1995)

Eminem - Lose Yourself (2003)

Adele - Skyfall (2013)

Sam Smith - Writing's On the Wall (2016)

Lady gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shalow (2019)

Elton John & Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (2020)

