Vindredi Groovy | Vins des États-Unis et musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars

C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy avec une édition de vins des États-Unis et de musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars!

Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.

Vins

1- Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Washington State

Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Washington

17,00 $ - 15 g sucre/litre

Pour vos «sushis» ca vous prend ce vin!

2- Sebastiani Chardonnay Sonoma County 2018

Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie

18,50 $

Vous aimez le mac & cheese? Accompagnez-le d’un chardo délicieux, riche et boisé

3- McManis Cabernet-Sauvignon

Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie

Cabernet-sauvignon 95 %, Petit verdot 5 %

18,80 $ - 7 g sucre/litre

Grillades savoureuses = vin juteux!

Juicy c’est le mot!

4- Terre Rouge Easton Amador County Zinfandel 2014

Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie

29,00 $ - 5,1 g sucre/litre

Steak tomahawk avec la touche de sel? Essayez-le avec ce top Zin épicé



Musique (*année de l'Oscar)

Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow (1940)

Doris Day - Whatever Will Be (1957)

Audrey Hepburn - Moon River (1962)

Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were (1974)

Irene Cara - Fame (1981)

Irene Cara - Flashdance... What a Feeling (1984)

Berlin - Take My Breath Away (1987)

Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - (I've Had) The Time of My Life (1988)

Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (1994)

Céline Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty and the Beast (1992)

Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (1998)

Elton John - Can You Feel the Love Tonight (1995)

Eminem - Lose Yourself (2003)

Adele - Skyfall (2013)

Sam Smith - Writing's On the Wall (2016)

Lady gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shalow (2019)

Elton John & Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (2020)