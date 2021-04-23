Vindredi Groovy | Vins des États-Unis et musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars

16:48
C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy avec une édition de vins des États-Unis et de musique américaine récompensée aux Oscars!
Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.
Vins
1- Charles Smith Wines Kung Fu Girl Washington State
Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Washington
17,00 $ - 15 g sucre/litre
Pour vos «sushis» ca vous prend ce vin!
2- Sebastiani Chardonnay Sonoma County 2018
Vin blanc | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
18,50 $
Vous aimez le mac & cheese? Accompagnez-le d’un chardo délicieux, riche et boisé
3- McManis Cabernet-Sauvignon
Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
Cabernet-sauvignon 95 %, Petit verdot 5 %
18,80 $ - 7 g sucre/litre
Grillades savoureuses = vin juteux!
Juicy c’est le mot!
4- Terre Rouge Easton Amador County Zinfandel 2014
Vin rouge | 750 ml | États-Unis Californie
29,00 $ - 5,1 g sucre/litre
Steak tomahawk avec la touche de sel? Essayez-le avec ce top Zin épicé
Musique (*année de l'Oscar)
Judy Garland - Over the Rainbow (1940)
Doris Day - Whatever Will Be (1957)
Audrey Hepburn - Moon River (1962)
Barbra Streisand - The Way We Were (1974)
Irene Cara - Fame (1981)
Irene Cara - Flashdance... What a Feeling (1984)
Berlin - Take My Breath Away (1987)
Bill Medley & Jennifer Warnes - (I've Had) The Time of My Life (1988)
Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (1994)
Céline Dion & Peabo Bryson - Beauty and the Beast (1992)
Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (1998)
Elton John - Can You Feel the Love Tonight (1995)
Eminem - Lose Yourself (2003)
Adele - Skyfall (2013)
Sam Smith - Writing's On the Wall (2016)
Lady gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shalow (2019)
Elton John & Taron Egerton - (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (2020)