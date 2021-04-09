  • Accueil
Vindredi Groovy | L'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis

Par 98.5

C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy et avec le soleil et le beau temps qui s'installent pour de bon, l'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis.

Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.

Vins

1 - Albert Bichot Chablis

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

24,95 $

 

2- Patrick Piuze Terroirs de Chablis 2019

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

38,75 $

 

3- Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis Premier Cru Vaulignot 2019

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

34,35 $

 

4 - Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis 2018

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

34,50 $

 

Musique

Nathalie Cole - This Will Be 

The Emotions - Best of My Love

Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman

Captain & Tennille - Love Will Keep Us Together

Chic - Good Times

Diana Ross - I’m coming out

Sister Sledge - We Are Family 

The Hues Corporation - Rock the Boat

Donna Summer - Hot Stuff

Kool and the Gang - Fresh

KC and the sunshine band - That's the way

Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music

The Pointer Sisters - I'm So Excited

The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men

