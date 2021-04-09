Vindredi Groovy | L'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis

C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy et avec le soleil et le beau temps qui s'installent pour de bon, l'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis.

Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.

Vins

1 - Albert Bichot Chablis

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

24,95 $

2- Patrick Piuze Terroirs de Chablis 2019

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

38,75 $

3- Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis Premier Cru Vaulignot 2019

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

34,35 $

4 - Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis 2018

Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne

34,50 $

Musique

Nathalie Cole - This Will Be

The Emotions - Best of My Love

Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman

Captain & Tennille - Love Will Keep Us Together

Chic - Good Times

Diana Ross - I’m coming out

Sister Sledge - We Are Family

The Hues Corporation - Rock the Boat

Donna Summer - Hot Stuff

Kool and the Gang - Fresh

KC and the sunshine band - That's the way

Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music

The Pointer Sisters - I'm So Excited

The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men