Vindredi Groovy | L'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis

C’est vendredi, c’est donc le vindredi groovy et avec le soleil et le beau temps qui s'installent pour de bon, l'heure est à la danse dans une édition toute en Chablis.
Comme à l'habitude, l’animateur Patrick Lagacé est en compagnie de la sommelière Jessica Harnois et de la chroniqueuse Catherine Beauchamp.
Vins
1 - Albert Bichot Chablis
Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne
24,95 $
2- Patrick Piuze Terroirs de Chablis 2019
Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne
38,75 $
3- Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis Premier Cru Vaulignot 2019
Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne
34,35 $
4 - Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis 2018
Vin blanc | 750 ml | France Bourgogne
34,50 $
Musique
Nathalie Cole - This Will Be
The Emotions - Best of My Love
Chaka Khan - I'm Every Woman
Captain & Tennille - Love Will Keep Us Together
Chic - Good Times
Diana Ross - I’m coming out
Sister Sledge - We Are Family
The Hues Corporation - Rock the Boat
Donna Summer - Hot Stuff
Kool and the Gang - Fresh
KC and the sunshine band - That's the way
Wild Cherry - Play That Funky Music
The Pointer Sisters - I'm So Excited
The Weather Girls - It's Raining Men