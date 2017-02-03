Lady Gaga impressionne à la mi-temps du Super Bowl (vidéo)

(98,5 FM) - Lady Gaga avait dit que son spectacle de la mi-temps du Super Bowl LI serait athlétique et rassembleur. La chanteuse américaine peut dire «mission accomplie».

Voyez l'intégral de son spectacle de 13 minutes à la mi-temps du Super Bowl LI, remporté de façon incroyable par les Patriots de la Nouvelle-Angleterre, 34-28, contre les Falcons d'Atlanta.

Twitter s'enflamme

Il n'y a pas que les spectateurs au NRG Stadium qui ont apprécié le spectacle de Lady Gaga, de nombreuses célébrités ont partagé leurs commentaires positifs sur Twitter:

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 6 février 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 6 février 2017

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga ?? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 6 février 2017

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 6 février 2017

"The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there. @ladygaga" https://t.co/69e44qrDIt pic.twitter.com/kqAWP3vaZO — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 6, 2017

THAT WAS AWESOME! @ladygaga ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT. I was jammin & singing my face off the entire time!!! ?????? #PepsiHalftime #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017

THAT WAS AWESOME! @ladygaga ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT. I was jammin & singing my face off the entire time!!! ?????? #PepsiHalftime #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017