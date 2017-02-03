Lady Gaga impressionne à la mi-temps du Super Bowl (vidéo)

On en parle en ondes :
Super Bowl: Réactions sur les médias sociaux et la politique s'est invité dans les publicités cette année !
Publié le lundi 06 février 2017
-
Analyse du spectacle de Lady Gaga au Superbowl
Publié le lundi 06 février 2017
Voyez l'intégral de son spectacle de 13 minutes à la mi-temps du Super Bowl LI, remporté de façon incroyable par les Patriots de la Nouvelle-Angleterre, 34-28, contre les Falcons d'Atlanta.
Twitter s'enflamme
Il n'y a pas que les spectateurs au NRG Stadium qui ont apprécié le spectacle de Lady Gaga, de nombreuses célébrités ont partagé leurs commentaires positifs sur Twitter:
YES Gaga!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) 6 février 2017
Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) 6 février 2017
I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga ??— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 6 février 2017
Incredible performance by @ladygaga #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) 6 février 2017
I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) 6 février 2017
"The most spectacular performance ever seen during Super Bowl half time. Such a thrill to be there. @ladygaga" https://t.co/69e44qrDIt pic.twitter.com/kqAWP3vaZO— Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 6, 2017
THAT WAS AWESOME! @ladygaga ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT. I was jammin & singing my face off the entire time!!! ?????? #PepsiHalftime #SB51— Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017
5.1 million tweets were sent about the #SuperBowl halftime show—1.2 million more than last year https://t.co/tCoxg6Le3j pic.twitter.com/qMSz8p6jff— Forbes (@Forbes) February 6, 2017