Attendez-vous
à plus
Écouter en direct
  • 98,5 fm
  • Football
  • Lady Gaga impressionne à la mi-temps du Super Bowl (...

Lady Gaga impressionne à la mi-temps du Super Bowl (vidéo)

Publié par Danielle Arsenault pour 98,5 fm le lundi 06 février 2017 à 06h09. Modifié à 08h07.

Lady Gaga/PC
(98,5 FM) - Lady Gaga avait dit que son spectacle de la mi-temps du Super Bowl LI serait athlétique et rassembleur. La chanteuse américaine peut dire «mission accomplie».
On en parle en ondes :

Voyez l'intégral de son spectacle de 13 minutes à la mi-temps du Super Bowl LI, remporté de façon incroyable par les Patriots de la Nouvelle-Angleterre, 34-28, contre les Falcons d'Atlanta.

Twitter s'enflamme

Il n'y a pas que les spectateurs au NRG Stadium qui ont apprécié le spectacle de Lady Gaga, de nombreuses célébrités ont partagé leurs commentaires positifs sur Twitter:

À lire aussi

Les publicités du Super Bowl LI

Publié le 03/02/2017

Lady Gaga promet des surprises

Publié le 05/02/2017

Tom Brady nommé joueur par excellence (vidéo)

Publié le 05/02/2017

Stations du réseau parlé Cogeco Média

Tous droits réservés 98,5 fm © 2017