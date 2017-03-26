Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

Michal Neuvirth a dû être transporté sur une civière. Heureusement, il était conscient lorsqu'il a quitté avec l'équipe médicale.

Les Flyers ont indiqué vers 20h30 sur Twitter que Neuvirth était conduit dans un centre hospitalier pour observation.

Per GM Ron Hextall, Neuvirth is awake and alert and is being taken to Pennsylvania Hospital for observation. More info to come tomorrow.