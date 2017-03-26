Attendez-vous
à plus
Écouter en direct
  • 98,5 fm
  • Hockey
  • Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

Publié par Valérie Beaudoin pour 98,5fm Sports le samedi 01 avril 2017 à 19h39. Modifié à 20h33.

Capture d'écran
(98,5 sports) - Le gardien des Flyers de Philadelphie s'est effondré sur la patinoire durant la première période de l'affrontement contre les Devils du New Jersey.

Michal Neuvirth a dû être transporté sur une civière. Heureusement, il était conscient lorsqu'il a quitté avec l'équipe médicale.

Les Flyers ont indiqué vers 20h30 sur Twitter que Neuvirth était conduit dans un centre hospitalier pour observation.

Il a été remplacé par Anthony Stolarz, Steve Mason, le gardien partant, étant absent.

À lire aussi

Les Flames l'emportent face aux Blues

Publié le 26/03/2017

Tyler Seguin sauve la peau des Stars

Publié le 26/03/2017

Canadien 1 - Lightning 0 (2ème entracte)

Publié le 01/04/2017

Stations du réseau parlé Cogeco Média

Tous droits réservés 98,5 fm © 2017