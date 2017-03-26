Flyers: Neuvirth s'effondre sur la patinoire (vidéo)

Michal Neuvirth a dû être transporté sur une civière. Heureusement, il était conscient lorsqu'il a quitté avec l'équipe médicale.
Les Flyers ont indiqué vers 20h30 sur Twitter que Neuvirth était conduit dans un centre hospitalier pour observation.
Per GM Ron Hextall, Neuvirth is awake and alert and is being taken to Pennsylvania Hospital for observation. More info to come tomorrow.— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) 2 avril 2017
Il a été remplacé par Anthony Stolarz, Steve Mason, le gardien partant, étant absent.
Really scary scene in Philadelphia as Michael Neuvirth collapses. Stretcher out. pic.twitter.com/Qi1KJqfFGp— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) 1 avril 2017
Neuvirth is awake as he's taken off the ice. Gave a wave to the crowd. Scary situation. pic.twitter.com/38l5a9fBRu— PhillyGirl1437 (@PhillyGirl1437) 1 avril 2017
oh my god. pic.twitter.com/oaohD0lpqh— steph (@myregularface) 2 avril 2017