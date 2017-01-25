Miss Canada jugée trop ronde par ses détracteurs

(98,5 fm) - La représentante du Canada au populaire concours Miss Univers est jugée trop ronde par ses détracteurs qui l'accusent d'avoir pris du poids depuis sa sélection.

Siera Bearchell fait fi des critiques à son égard et se dit très fière d’être un exemple pour de millions de femmes à travers le monde.

« Quand vous me traitez de paresseuse, de grosse et de fille médiocre, qu'est-ce que vous êtes en train de dire aux femmes du monde entier? Miss Univers est une organisation qui s'est construite sur l'intégration et la diversité. Ce n'est plus le concours de beauté qu'il était avant », a écrit sur Instagram la femme venant de la Saskatchewan.

Cela rappelle l’histoire entourant Arna Ýr Jónsdóttir, Miss Islande, qui s’était résolue à abandonner le concours Miss Grand International parce qu’on la jugeait trop grosse.

La finale du concours est présentée à FOX dès 19h dimanche.