La police arrête Wyclef Jean (vidéos)

Publié par La Presse Canadienne le mardi 21 mars 2017 à 17h33. Modifié par Danielle Arsenault à 17h45.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Le musicien Wyclef Jean affirme avoir été injustement détenu par les autorités dans le comté de Los Angeles après avoir été pris pour un suspect dans une affaire de vol.

L'artiste a publié une vidéo mardi, sur Twitter, dans laquelle on peut le voir menotté, penché au-dessus d'une voiture de police.

Wyclef Jean dit avoir été arrêté par la police de Los Angeles, mais il a en fait été placé en détention par des agents de West Hollywood, située tout près.

L'ancienne vedette des Fugees aurait tenté d'expliquer qu'il n'était pas le suspect, mais aurait été ignoré et menotté.

Une porte-parole du bureau du shérif, Nicole Nishida, a expliqué que le véhicule et les vêtements de Wyclef Jean correspondaient à la description de ceux d'un suspect d'un vol de banque.

Elle a ajouté qu'il avait été détenu pour une «courte période» avant d'être relâché. Les véritables suspects ont plus tard été arrêtés.

Wyclef Jean a écrit sur Twitter qu'il était «consterné devant ce comportement».

