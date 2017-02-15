La police arrête Wyclef Jean (vidéos)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Le musicien Wyclef Jean affirme avoir été injustement détenu par les autorités dans le comté de Los Angeles après avoir été pris pour un suspect dans une affaire de vol.

L'artiste a publié une vidéo mardi, sur Twitter, dans laquelle on peut le voir menotté, penché au-dessus d'une voiture de police.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017

Wyclef Jean dit avoir été arrêté par la police de Los Angeles, mais il a en fait été placé en détention par des agents de West Hollywood, située tout près.

L'ancienne vedette des Fugees aurait tenté d'expliquer qu'il n'était pas le suspect, mais aurait été ignoré et menotté.

Une porte-parole du bureau du shérif, Nicole Nishida, a expliqué que le véhicule et les vêtements de Wyclef Jean correspondaient à la description de ceux d'un suspect d'un vol de banque.

Elle a ajouté qu'il avait été détenu pour une «courte période» avant d'être relâché. Les véritables suspects ont plus tard été arrêtés.

Wyclef Jean a écrit sur Twitter qu'il était «consterné devant ce comportement».

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) 21 mars 2017